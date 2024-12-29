Open Menu

Separate Lane Designated For Motorbikes On Dijkot Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Separate lane designated for motorbikes on Dijkot Road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) A separate lane has been designated for motorbikes on main Dijkot Road to ensure smooth traffic flow and reduce the risk of accidents.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Aurangzaib said that the step was taken on special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir as part of the Chief Minister's governance reforms.

He said that that the creation of separate lane for motorbikes was imperative to implement the measures for improving traffic management across the Tehsil.

He urged motorbike riders to use the dedicated lane and demonstrate responsible and civilized behavior on the road.

This step would enhance road safety and minimize disruptions in greater public interests, he added.

