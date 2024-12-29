Separate Lane Designated For Motorbikes On Dijkot Road
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2024 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) A separate lane has been designated for motorbikes on main Dijkot Road to ensure smooth traffic flow and reduce the risk of accidents.
Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Aurangzaib said that the step was taken on special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir as part of the Chief Minister's governance reforms.
He said that that the creation of separate lane for motorbikes was imperative to implement the measures for improving traffic management across the Tehsil.
He urged motorbike riders to use the dedicated lane and demonstrate responsible and civilized behavior on the road.
This step would enhance road safety and minimize disruptions in greater public interests, he added.
Recent Stories
Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival breaks records with over 180 v ..
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan ..
Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa International Festival
Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2025
UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure projects in 2024
SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches
UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law on medical products, pharmacy professio ..
7th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off January 28
Sheikh Zayed Festival announces New Year’s Eve 2025 celebrations
UAE leaders condole with Indian President over passing of former prime minister
'Gulf Bridges' programme concludes first edition
Emirates Council for Rural Development announces local festivals
More Stories From Pakistan
-
5 arrested, 2 shops sealed in LPG crackdown2 minutes ago
-
Govt making allout efforts to bring economy back on track: Muqam2 minutes ago
-
'New Year' preparations begin at Governor House2 minutes ago
-
Two-day Kashmir Jannat Nazeer event concluded at IMCG2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers of KPC2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor, CM felicitates newly elected KPC body2 minutes ago
-
Microplastics present in tea bags may cause cancer: experts2 minutes ago
-
Separate lane designated for motorbikes on Dijkot Road2 minutes ago
-
Zebra crossings painted on roads2 minutes ago
-
Urs of Sufi Saint Shah Inayat Qadri begins12 minutes ago
-
ITP tackles over 800,000 traffic violations, issues 64,395 new licenses in 202412 minutes ago
-
DC orders crackdown on LPG dealers for overcharging12 minutes ago