Separate MDCAT exam likely for flood-affected students

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :The separate MDCAT examination for the students of flood affected areas will be convened after consultation with the provincial governments.

According to a circular issued by the Acting Registrar of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), all aspects and any other valid reason in this regard will be discussed with provinces.

It added that Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan had taken sympathetic view to the plight of those flood affected students who intend to appear in the MDCAT examination, going to be convened on September 10, 2023.

It said that same PMDC approved syllabus will apply which is already available on PMDC website.

The council clarified that MDCAT examination is going to be convened nationwide on the already decided date which is September 10, (Sunday) 2023.