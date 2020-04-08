Separate medical store established in civil hospital for COVID-19 patients: MS

Liaquat University Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Mazhar Ali Kalhoro Wednesday said that a separate medical store had been established in the hospital from where medicines and safety equipment were being provided to COVID-19 patients and health workers respectively

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Liaquat University Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Mazhar Ali Kalhoro Wednesday said that a separate medical store had been established in the hospital from where medicines and safety equipment were being provided to COVID-19 patients and health workers respectively.

Talking to a delegation of lawyers, who called on him at his office, Dr. Mazhar Kalhoro said sanitizer gate and filtration desk had been established at emergency ward of the hospital where all patients were being disinfected before entering into the ward and then checked at filtration desk.

Dr. Kalhoro said all patients including those who were tested coronavirus positive were being provided proper medical facilities as it was their basic responsibility to treat them.

All patients are being checked through filtration desk from where they had to be referred to concerned departments for further treatment, Medical Superintendent said and added that safety equipment including masks, hand gloves, caps, gowns and shoes covers were being provided to health workers assigned on duties in the isolation wards.

While paying tribute to health workers, the lawyers said doctors and other health workers are in the frontline of the battle against coronavirus and they were working round the clock despite having inadequate protection.

They said doctors, nurses and other health workers are our heroes and whole nation is proud of them.

Regarding non-payment of salaries to para medical staff, Dr. Mazhar Kalhoro informed that cases of 182 employees were pending in the court there fore matter could only be resolved through court orders.