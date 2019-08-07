Separate ministry for traders demanded

Acting Chairman of Islamabad United Group of ICCI Shahid Zaman Shinwari on Wednesday said traders play an important role in the national development but they are deprived of a body to redress their grievances

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th August, 2019) Acting Chairman of Islamabad United Group of ICCI Shahid Zaman Shinwari on Wednesday said traders play an important role in the national development but they are deprived of a body to redress their grievances.He said that traders depend on chambers of commerce for resolution of their problems which have failed to deliver therefore the government should establish a ministry for them so that they can play their role in the national development.

Shahid Zaman Shinwari said this at a function in which noted trade leader Malik Ghazanfar joined Islamabad United Group along with his supporters.Shinwari said that chambers of commerce are focused on developing contacts with influential officials for personal benefits and their activity is confined to photo sessions.He said that Islamabad Chambers of Commerce has abandoned the business community at this critical juncture when everyone is concerned at runaway inflation and regressive taxation regime.