Separate playgrounds for women in capital demanded

(@FahadShabbir)

Female students of various educational institutions on Thursday demanded the quarters concerned to have separate sports grounds and health fitness clubs for promotion of sports activities for women in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Female students of various educational institutions on Thursday demanded the quarters concerned to have separate sports grounds and health fitness clubs for promotion of sports activities for women in the federal capital.

According to them, many of the students were interested in sports but due to absence of separate grounds they were unable to fulfill their desire.

Nimra Kiani, a student of Federal Government College Sector G/7 said, "I started indoor training session for cricket learning to fulfill my dream of becoming a cricketer but I cannot start practice as mostly playgrounds are allocated for only male." She said that she wanted to make her career in sports but it is impossible for her in case of having combined playgrounds.

She expressed the desire that authorities concerned should set up playgrounds for them in each sector where they could easily play different sports.

Another student, Haleema Siddique said that like me many other girls wanted to become cricketer but it is impossible without facilities like sports clubs and playgrounds.

She said "I can't go to other cities for club cricket so we need sports facilities here in Islamabad to make our career." She suggested that Interprovincial Coordination Ministry should provide all possible support to CDA for constructing new sports grounds for them.

When contacted an official from CDA said "We have already allocated grounds for women for different sports activities and further plans will be made in this regard in future also".

He said that the authority was striving hard to have separate playgrounds so that girls of Islamabad can get better training and move forward by making their name nationally and internationally.