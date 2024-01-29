Separate portal to be established for addressing problems of business community: Ejaz

Wafaqi Mohtasib, Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi on Monday said that a separate portal would be established soon for addressing genuine problems of business community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Wafaqi Mohtasib, Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi on Monday said that a separate portal would be established soon for addressing genuine problems of business community.

Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CC&I), plays a key role in every society and a separate portal would be set up for the chamber to resolve the problems being faced by the business community, he said while talking to a delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry headed by Ashan Zafar Bakhtawari, which called on him here.

Vice Har-ul-Islam, Malik Nadeem Akhter, Ch. Maqsood Tabish, Raja Muhammad Imtiaz Abassi and Col (Retd) Kamran Baig were also present on this occasion.

"If the complaints appearing on the portal are not resolved by the agencies concerned within the period of 30 days’ these would be automatically transferred to Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat and the action would be initiated accordingly, " Ejaz said.

Wafaqi Mohtasib said that 'Business and Industry' employs a large number of people in the country, adding that we are committed to speedy resolution of their problems.

He asked the delegation to set up a committee to apprise this Secretariat of their pressing problems in writing. He further stated that our doors are open for the industrial sector's people on 24/7 basis and they may approach us with regard to their complaints.

Nearly 200 Federal government entities and departments fall under our purview and this office has resolved over 194,000 complaints in the outgoing year of 2023, said Wafaqi Mohtasib.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation requested the Wafaqi Mohtasib to appoint a focal person for the business community for fast-track resolution of their problems. Wafaqi Mohtasib assured the delegation of his full support in this regard. Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi informed that our 22 Regional Offices and Complaint Centres are there to take care of the public complaints and people belonging to the far-flung areas of the country are benefitting from this arrangement.

We would open Reginal Offices in Gilgit Baltistan & Azad Kashmir soon, he disclosed.