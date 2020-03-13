UrduPoint.com
Separate Province Solution To End South Punjab Masses Deprivations : Yusuf Raza Gilani

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 07:50 PM

Separate province solution to end South Punjab masses deprivations : Yusuf Raza Gilani

Former Prime Minister, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, said that separate province was the only solution to deprivation being faced by masses of South Punjab and PPP had always demanded province not sub secretariat

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Former Prime Minister, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, said that separate province was the only solution to deprivation being faced by masses of South Punjab and PPP had always demanded province not sub secretariat.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani stated that all political parties were on same page on national issues therefore PTI should have taken ploticial forces on board before announcing sub secretariat.

"Deputation of additional Chief Secretary and Add IG in Multan and Bahawlpur is not resolution of the issues of South Punjab people rather they needed new province for it," he suggested.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) had tabled and got passes Saraiki province resolution from National Assembly and Senate and Punjab assembly in past era,former prime minister recalled adding that they had consulted civil society too before the move on it.

Had Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf sought opinion of all political parties before announcement of sub secretariat, it would have been a good step, he insisted.

PPP stalwart informed that a commission was formed under chairmanship of Farhat Ullah Babar for the province because his party wanted to establish the province religiously.

"We need independent province, assembly, and representation in senate," Gilani explained.

To a question, former PM replied that local bodies election were always held on party basis across the world.

To another question, he informed that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto was likely to visit Multan on Sunday.

