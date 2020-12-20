Separate regulatory board for EVs in offing: Qureshi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) had principally agreed to initiate the process of setting up a separate regulatory board other than Alternate Energy Development Board (AEDB) with equal representation of Electric Vehicles (EVs) manufacturers, experts and scientists for regulating the Eco-Friendly automobiles.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Electric Vehicles and Parts Manufacturers and Traders Association (PEVPMTA) General Secretary Shaukat Qureshi said after the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting finalising the incentives for the left over four-wheeler EVs, the MoST was taken on board to develop a separate regulatory board other than AEDB that had no representation of EV manufacturers, experts and scientists who had been working on the advance technology.

He added that the MoST had principally agreed and would prepare a summary in this regard in accordance with Ministry of Climate Change for the Federal Cabinet's approval.

Qureshi noted that a regulatory board without the representation of the EV manufacturers would not be able to take appropriate decisions.

He went on to mention that since the EV policy approved by the Cabinet had extended clear incentives to four-wheeler EVs including the 2-3 wheelers 2021 was the launching year of the electricity-run automobiles.

He added that within next 2-3 months E-Motorcyles or Electric bikes would be in the market as all arrangements were already made by the EV manufacturers and were waiting for the policy to be rolled out. It would bring a revolution in the transport sector as it would kill two birds with one stone as reducing air pollution and massive import oil bills at once.

