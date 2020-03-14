Separate Secretariatwill start functioning in South Punjab from July 1st: FM Qureshi

(@fidahassanain)

The Foreign Minister says that bill for creation of separate province has been forwarded and political consensus is needed for this great task.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2020) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that they were building secretariat in South Punjab which would start functioning from July 01, vowing to speed up efforts for creation of separate province .

“PTI has forward the bill as per its manifesto ,” said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi while addressing a press conference in Multan on Saturday.

“ Separate province of South Punjab is a serious matter and we believe that it should be made,” he said adding that there was difference of opinion among people over province but there was no decision so far,” he said.

He went on to say that the government needed constitutional amendment for to make South Punjab a separate province.

“PTI has decided to move forward with secretariat as we do not need any constitutional amendment for that,” he stated. Talking about Coronavirus, FM Qureshi said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s government was ready to tackle the menace of Coronavirus.

“We will overcome Coronavirus just like we have defeated terrorism,” he said.

Previously , Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that a bill would be tabled in the National Assembly for the creation of the South Punjab province.

While addressing the media in Islamabad today, foreign minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to move forward with the process of creating a new province of South Punjab.

“The proposal is in line with the manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government. A majority of two-third is required in the parliament to pass the legislation,” he said.

The foreign minister further said that creation of new province will require time as consensus among political parties is essential for that. PTI knew that the region had been deprived of its fair share of resources, he added.