UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Separate Secretariatwill Start Functioning In South Punjab From July 1st: FM Qureshi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 02:57 PM

Separate Secretariatwill start functioning in South Punjab from July 1st: FM Qureshi

The Foreign Minister says that bill for creation of separate province has been forwarded and political consensus is needed for this great task.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2020) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that they were building secretariat in South Punjab which would start functioning from July 01, vowing to speed up efforts for creation of separate province .

“PTI has forward the bill as per its manifesto ,” said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi while addressing a press conference in Multan on Saturday.

“ Separate province of South Punjab is a serious matter and we believe that it should be made,” he said adding that there was difference of opinion among people over province but there was no decision so far,” he said.

He went on to say that the government needed constitutional amendment for to make South Punjab a separate province.

“PTI has decided to move forward with secretariat as we do not need any constitutional amendment for that,” he stated. Talking about Coronavirus, FM Qureshi said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s government was ready to tackle the menace of Coronavirus.

“We will overcome Coronavirus just like we have defeated terrorism,” he said.

Previously , Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that a bill would be tabled in the National Assembly for the creation of the South Punjab province.

While addressing the media in Islamabad today, foreign minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to move forward with the process of creating a new province of South Punjab.

“The proposal is in line with the manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government. A majority of two-third is required in the parliament to pass the legislation,” he said.

The foreign minister further said that creation of new province will require time as consensus among political parties is essential for that. PTI knew that the region had been deprived of its fair share of resources, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Imran Khan Islamabad National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Punjab Parliament July Media From Government Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

25 soldiers killed in Libya

1 hour ago

Editorial: Need to end civilian suffering in Syria

1 hour ago

Separate Secretariatwill start functioning in Sout ..

1 hour ago

Hira Mani, Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed smile ..

2 hours ago

Co-founder of PPP Dr. Mubashir Hassan passes away

3 hours ago

PM asks entire nation to collective role against C ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.