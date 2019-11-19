'Separate SEZ to be set up for women investors in Punjab'

Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal announced on Tuesday that separate Special Economic Zone (SEZ) would be set up for women investors in Punjab

He made this announcement in a ceremony regarding Women Entrepreneurship Day organized by Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) here at CM Office.

PBIT Chairman Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, Chief Executive Jahanzeb Burana, members of women chamber and large number of women investors attended the ceremony.

Provincial Minister also directed the PBIT to chalk-out a plan in this regard with the consultation of women chambers within one month. He was of the view that no country or society could progress without empowering women that was why Punjab government had formulated a revolutionary programme to bring women into the development process.

He said that cottage industry revival programme was being launched this week and people attached to this industry would be provided soft loans up to Rs 300,000. Another mega programme worth Rs 6 billion was also initiated to enable skilled youth to get on their feet by providing them with loan facility up to Rs 3 million and women were given special incentives in this programme, he maintained.

Woman investors applying for loan along with business plan would be granted 90 per cent capital through government's loan and 10 per cent would be arranged by the applicant woman, adding that operational cost would be six per cent while grace period would be of ten months only.

He acknowledged that women chamber was playing an important role in enabling women to run their businesses.

Later talking to media, he said that government did not do politics on one's ailment but PML-N politicized Nawaz Sharif's health to a great extent. He said, Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted such Pakistan where rich and poor were treated equally and PTI government was all committed to materialize this dream.

To a question, he said that those who boarded Mulana's container had sucked the poor's blood for 40 years and made huge properties and even getting their medical treatment abroad, while their kins were also abroad, but they come to Pakistan to rule only. "My leader Imran Khan sits with people of Pakistan and understands their problems," he argued.

To another question, he said that PTI government would not allow undue profiteering at any cost. "I cannot be intimidated by threats and we came into power through the poor's vote and our government will safeguard their rights by all means," he maintained.

Mian Aslam Iqbal mentioned that a total of Rs 280 million fines had so far been imposed on profiteers, and warned that profiteers and hoarders would face stern action, if they continued with this practice.