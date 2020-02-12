UrduPoint.com
Separate Specified Entrance To Lahore Fort

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 08:37 PM

Commissioner Saif Ajum has said that for the Lahore Fort entrance of cars will be made through a separate specified road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Commissioner Saif Ajum has said that for the Lahore Fort entrance of cars will be made through a separate specified road.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held with regard to the Greater Iqbal Park here.

He said the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) would obtain No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the PHA in this regard.

He said the decision to open a way for pedestrians from food Street side would be made in the next meeting.

The commissioner said in Greater Iqbal Park, an area of 45 kanals, had been allocated for setting up sports area.

Saif Anjum said a separate door would be made for the entrance in sports area so that beauty of the park could be maintained.

DC Danish Afzaal, PHA DG Muzaffar Khan,WCLA Director Najam and othersattended the meeting.

