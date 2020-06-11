Separate strategies for Lahore to overcome COVID-19 situation; expert working group soon;NCOC to give final nod

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday directed the authorities to devise separate strategies for the provincial capital amid rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city and stressed that no delay would be tolerated in this regard

He was chairing a meeting at his office to review different measures to control the spread of coronavirus in the province. The meeting took stock of various matters including patients' case management, increased number of beds in hospitals etc.

The meeting was attended by GOC Maj. Gen. Muhammad Aneeq-ur-Rehman Malik, DG Rangers Punjab Maj. Gen. Muhammad Aamir Majeed, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary, IG Police, ACS (Home), Commissioner Lahore and high ranking civil and military officers.

The participants expressed their concern over increasing number of coronavirus patients in Punjab, especially Lahore, and agreed to devise a separate strategy for overcoming the epidemic in Lahore city.

The meeting decided to formulate an 'expert working group' for devising a separate model for Lahore and its recommendations will be presented to the NCOC ,national command and control centre, for final approval.

It was decided that more steps will be taken to stop communities from getting infected and all out resources be utilized for the purpose,stated official spokesperson.

The participants agreed to further expedite concerted efforts through effective coordination between civil and military organizations.

It was also decided to ensure strict compliance of masks' use and any violation of SOPs in markets and commercial areas will not be tolerated.

The meeting decided that advance planning will be made keeping in view the likely future situation of coronavirus. It was decided that educational institutions will not be opened in prevailing circumstances.

It was also decided to complete all safety measures keeping in view the possibility of floods in coming weeks.

The CM stated that although the situation was difficult but the government with its strong commitment and zeal would overcome the challenges through public support and collaboration.

He told the meeting that steps would be continued for public safety by analyzing ground realities. He said the people will have to demonstrate responsibility in the given situation,saying the government was dealing with the coronavirus challenge in a befitting manner.

More steps will be taken in the light of experts' recommendations, he added. He asked the irrigation and line departments to complete their arrangements for combating any possible threat of flood. The meeting appreciated the efforts of medical staff.

Chief Minister Buzdar thanked the military leadership for extending full cooperation to deal with the coronavirus epidemic.

Corps Commander Lahore Lt. Gen. Majid Ehsan assured the Punjab government of every possible assistance