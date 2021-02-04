Separate vocational centres for women, juveniles, men set up at Swat Jail: Chairman DDAC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly and Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Thursday said that the provincial government has set up separate vocational training centers for women, juveniles and men inmates at District Jail Swat.

Inaugurating the vocational centre at Swat Jail, he said that various products would be manufactured by training the inmates in sewing and embroidery skills, adding that the training programs would help the inmates to become useful and skilled citizens after completing their term of sentence.

Additional IG Prisons Taj Sultan, Superintendent Jail Ayub Badshah, Regional Manager Al Huda Welfare Foundation Qaratul Ain and other officers and officials were present on the occasion.

Fazal Hakeem Khan said that in the technical training center's prisoners would be able to learn new skills and after release would make it a source of livelihood.

He appreciated the joint efforts of the prison authorities and Al-Huda Welfare Foundation and hoped that such a training program for inmates would continue.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional IG Prisons Taj Sultan said the Department of Prisons is making every effort to ensure that inmates make full use of their time while serving their sentences and become part of the society by learning different vocational skills.

He further said that technical expertise in prisons is being promoted in the form of industry and full efforts are being made in this regard.

On the occasion Al-Huda Foundation provided sewing machines and necessary equipment to the inmates.