Separate ward for diabetes patients at LGH

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute/Lahore General Hospital (PGMI/LGH) Prof Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar has announced establishment of a state-of-the-art separate ward for diabetes patients.

At the ward, the patients would be provided special medical facilities and the ward would be called 'Endow Chronology' and equipped with the latest machinery and equipment and would be an added facility for the diabetes patients.

According to hospital sources, the 'Sugar Clinic' at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) providing free check up facilities to more than 1,000 patients, along with free medical tests and some patients were also given gluco meters.

Prof Sardar Muhammad Alfreed said that people would have to change their lifestyle and go for simple food, walk and exercise and adopt such preventive measures which could save themselves from the disease.

He said that those mothers who opt for breast-feeding could avoid fatness and save themselves from diabetes as well.