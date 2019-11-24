UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Separate Ward For Diabetes Patients At LGH

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 11:00 PM

Separate ward for diabetes patients at LGH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute/Lahore General Hospital (PGMI/LGH) Prof Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar has announced establishment of a state-of-the-art separate ward for diabetes patients.

At the ward, the patients would be provided special medical facilities and the ward would be called 'Endow Chronology' and equipped with the latest machinery and equipment and would be an added facility for the diabetes patients.

According to hospital sources, the 'Sugar Clinic' at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) providing free check up facilities to more than 1,000 patients, along with free medical tests and some patients were also given gluco meters.

Prof Sardar Muhammad Alfreed said that people would have to change their lifestyle and go for simple food, walk and exercise and adopt such preventive measures which could save themselves from the disease.

He said that those mothers who opt for breast-feeding could avoid fatness and save themselves from diabetes as well.

Related Topics

Lahore From

Recent Stories

UAE dominates LinkedIn 2019 MENA Talent Awards

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Montenegro discuss ..

2 hours ago

SEHA, Mayo Clinic enter joint venture to operate S ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Montenegro attend ..

2 hours ago

UAE contributes AED367 million to UN humanitarian ..

3 hours ago

Gargash receives Turkmenistan&#039;s FM

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.