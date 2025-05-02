Open Menu

SEPA’s Anti-emission Campaign; 356 Smoke Emitting Vehicles Fined

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2025 | 11:29 PM

The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA), during its ongoing campaign against smoke emitting vehicles in Karachi, imposed fines of Rs 0.7 million on 356 failed vehicles

It was informed in a report about challans issued against air pollution in five months (November 2024 to March 2025) under the Vehicle Emission Control Program (VECOP). A total of 1578 vehicles were inspected in the special campaign and 1222 of them cleared the test, said a statement issued here on Friday.

356 vehicles emitting substandard smoke were declared failed and fines of Rs 706140 were imposed on them, it added.

This campaign is being carried out to provide a pollution-free environment to the citizens, in which zero tolerance is being adopted for non-standard emissions, provincial secretary environment Agha Shahnawaz Khan stated and emphasized that a clean environment is the top priority of the Sindh government and action against environment unfriendly vehicles is being intensified.

This is not just a campaign, but a practical step towards an environmental revolution in which no negligence will be tolerated, he maintained.

