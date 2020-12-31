SEPCO chief directs officials to achieve targets

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sukkur Electric Supply Power Company (SEPCO), Chudhri Muhammad Saleem on Thursday has directed the Superintending Engineer, XEN and SDO operation of the company to intensify recovery campaign against private and government consumers to achieve the set targets.

According to SEPCO Spokesperson, the task assigned to the field formations is to increase recovery and strict action would be taken against those failing in achieving the targets.

The CEO directed for recovering total arrears besides others defaulting commercial, industrial and irrigation connections.

The Chief Executive Officer reviewed individual performance of each division and sub division under SEPCO and directed to overcome the shortcomings in the matters pertaining to recovery.

He said that all out efforts are required in bringing down line losses within 20% limit to improve the performance of the company.