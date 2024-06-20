SEPCO Chief Hails Staff For Timely Addressing Complaints During Eid Days
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO), Engr. Saeed Ahmed Dawach, has appreciated the entire SEPCO duty staff for ensuring electricity supply and quick redressal of complaints during Eid days.
Talking to APP here on Thursday, he appreciated the commitment and dedication of SEPCO officials in an extreme heatwave and stated that the efforts of the officers and staff were certainly commendable.
He said that the Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company ensured smooth and uninterrupted power supply across the Sukkur and Larkana circles during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.
It is pertinent to mention here that the SEPCO officers and line staff, under the supervision of Superintendent Engineer Manzoor Hussain Soomro, remained on duty to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the operational circles.
The SEPCO focal person remained available at the central control room to personally monitor demand, supply, and continuity of power supply during the Eid holidays.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Unauthorized pilgrims suffer fatalities during Hajj 1445 amid extreme heat conditions32 seconds ago
-
IRSA releases 303,400 cusecs water36 seconds ago
-
WSSC Dera completes three-days Eid special cleanliness operations30 minutes ago
-
Dr. Asma for avoiding more red meat food41 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs ministry announces Zamzam water distribution arrangements for pilgrims41 minutes ago
-
Man stabbed to death, girl injured over land dispute51 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, two injured over enmity51 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police Chief honors gold medalist constable51 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy likely to persist in city1 hour ago
-
Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city1 hour ago
-
HMC hospital treats over 5,200 patients during Eid-ul-Azha holidays1 hour ago
-
Two Tribes clans agree to settle blood feud after claim 29 lives1 hour ago