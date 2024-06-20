Open Menu

SEPCO Chief Hails Staff For Timely Addressing Complaints During Eid Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2024 | 03:30 PM

SEPCO chief hails staff for timely addressing complaints during Eid days

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO), Engr. Saeed Ahmed Dawach, has appreciated the entire SEPCO duty staff for ensuring electricity supply and quick redressal of complaints during Eid days.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he appreciated the commitment and dedication of SEPCO officials in an extreme heatwave and stated that the efforts of the officers and staff were certainly commendable.

He said that the Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company ensured smooth and uninterrupted power supply across the Sukkur and Larkana circles during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

It is pertinent to mention here that the SEPCO officers and line staff, under the supervision of Superintendent Engineer Manzoor Hussain Soomro, remained on duty to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the operational circles.

The SEPCO focal person remained available at the central control room to personally monitor demand, supply, and continuity of power supply during the Eid holidays.

Related Topics

Electricity Holidays Company Sukkur Larkana Southern Electric Power Company Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

2 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

3 days ago
 PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

4 days ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

4 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

4 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

4 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan