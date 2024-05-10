SEPCO Chief Reviews Reduce The Line & Technical Losses
Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Saeed Ahmed Dawach presided over an important meeting of the company’s functional heads to discuss various matters including line losses at SEPCO head Office on Friday.
The meeting discussed various options to reduce the line losses, besides reviewing the steps taken so far to reduce the technical line losses. The SEPCO Chief directed the authorities concerned to monitor the feeders with high line losses and prepare a report in this regard on a daily basis. He also instructed the officers to take steps to resolve the problems faced by the consumers immediately.
Chief Engineer, Superintendent Engineers of Sukkur and Larkana Regions including Director (Customer Services) and XENs also attended the meeting.
