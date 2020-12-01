SEPCO Chief urges consumers to ensure payment on timeon time

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPC), Muhammad Salim Gujar has urged consumers to ensure payments were made to the SEPCO on time. He said strict action should be taken against defaulters.

Talking to a delegation at his office here on Tuesday, the SEPCO Chief said elimination of load shedding was a top priority of the government adding that billions of rupees had been invested for the purpose. "It is unfortunate that due to actions of some individuals, efforts to curb load shedding are jeopardized.

I already gave the directions against power theft and payments in the region, he added.

CEO further said that SEPCO despite having 0.7 million consumers lacking of recovery and still huge amount outstanding dues are to be recovered against thousands of defaulters.

He said SEPCO officials and workers have done nothing to recover the dues for strengthening the institution but weakening it.

He said it is a big challenge for them to make SEPCO profitable like other companies,The CEO told the delegations that he has warned the concerned officials among all among LS, Line men, Meter readers and other staff to gear up the efforts sincerely and get SEPCO out of crises, otherwise survival will be quit difficult and further stern action will be taken against those inflicting loss to SEPCO, he added.

The delegation told on the occasion that that collective effort will be taken to make SEPCO profitable.