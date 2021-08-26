UrduPoint.com

SEPCO Conducts Crackdown Against Power Thieves

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 08:17 PM

SEPCO conducts crackdown against power thieves

Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO) teams conducted a crackdown against power thieves in Pano Aqil, Rohri and other towns on Thursday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO) teams conducted a crackdown against power thieves in Pano Aqil, Rohri and other towns on Thursday.

A number of illegal connections established by commercial pilferers in different areas of Pano Aqil and Rohri talukas including seven direct and kunda connections have been disconnected, told SEPCO officials.

Related Topics

Company Sukkur Rohri Southern Electric Power Company Limited

Recent Stories

Covid-19 infection significantly changes our blood ..

Covid-19 infection significantly changes our blood cells: Study

45 seconds ago
 Rawalpindi Police arrest absconders

Rawalpindi Police arrest absconders

46 seconds ago
 EU says NATO countries have 'duty' to take in Afgh ..

EU says NATO countries have 'duty' to take in Afghans

47 seconds ago
 Islamic State Suicide Bomber Responsible for Blast ..

Islamic State Suicide Bomber Responsible for Blast Outside Kabul Airport - Repor ..

49 seconds ago
 More than 150 killed in Ethiopia attack: rights ag ..

More than 150 killed in Ethiopia attack: rights agency

3 minutes ago
 Law Ministry introduces various legislations to pr ..

Law Ministry introduces various legislations to provide speedy access to justice ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.