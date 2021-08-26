SEPCO conducts crackdown against power thieves

Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO) teams conducted a crackdown against power thieves in Pano Aqil, Rohri and other towns on Thursday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO) teams conducted a crackdown against power thieves in Pano Aqil, Rohri and other towns on Thursday.

A number of illegal connections established by commercial pilferers in different areas of Pano Aqil and Rohri talukas including seven direct and kunda connections have been disconnected, told SEPCO officials.