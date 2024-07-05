- Home
SEPCO Conducts Operation Against Electricity Thieves, Seized 4 Transfers, More Then Hundred Thieves Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2024 | 02:20 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Under the leadership of SEPCO Circle Larkana Superintendent Engineer Shah Muhammad Bajkani, along with SEPCO staff and police force conducted an operation on Friday, against electricity thieves in the city's Rehmatpure area and seized 2 transformers of two ice factories and arrested 6 workers. SEPCO's superintendent engineer has suspended the line Superintendent Irshad Ahmed and started an investigation.
In this regard, SEPCO Circle Larkana Superintendent Engineer Shah Muhammad Bajkani told a press person together with ASP City Asher that in connection with the ongoing campaign against electricity thieves, the owners of two ice factories in Rahmatpur police station area using electricity illegally by hiding electricity transformers. 6 workers were arrested and 2 transformers were confiscated.
He said that the accused tried to get a connection to the ice factory in the name of a woman, which was rejected.
The theft in the ice factory was causing a loss of Rs. 35 lakh per month. The departmental inquiry has started.
He said that after taking action against electricity thieves, I and my officers are being threatened with serious consequences from unknown numbers, but despite this, we will carry out a national campaign, we are not afraid of threats and we will also file a case.
He said that in Empire area and Chandka sub-divisions, 7 transformers were cut off and 2 transformers were seized. He said that since September 2023, cases have been filed against 763 people and more than 100 people have been arrested for electricity theft. On this occasion, police SEPCO officers will be given all possible help to prevent electricity theft.
