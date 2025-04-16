SEPCO cracks down on electricity pilfers to bring relief to consumers

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) on Wednesday launched a crackdown on electricity theft in the region, aiming to reduce losses and bring relief to consumers.

A meeting was held at the Rangers Headquarters in Sukkur where SEPCO management and the Disco Support Unit discussed strategies to combat electricity theft.

SEPCO will impose a Recovery Emergency until June 2025 to identify and penalize electricity thieves and defaulters. A complete ban on transfer and posting of officers is in place to ensure accountability and efficiency. The company proposes blocking identity cards of defaulters owing Rs 500,000 or more, restricting access to basic services.

Government institutions will be approached to seize properties of electricity defaulters under the Revenue Act. SEPCO is working closely with local administration, Sindh Rangers, and the Federal Investigation Agency to bring electricity thieves to justice.

The CEO of SEPCO has emphasized the need for strict action against electricity theft, which has been causing significant losses. With full support from the Sindh Rangers, SEPCO aims to ensure transparency and accountability in its operations.