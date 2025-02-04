Open Menu

SEPCO Cracks Down On Power Thieves In Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 05:50 PM

SEPCO Cracks Down on power thieves in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) In a major operation, the Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) on Tuesday cracked down on power thieves in the Bagh Hayat Ali Shah area of Sukkur, arresting five individuals and disconnecting illegal connections.

According to SEPCO Spokesperson, the SEPCO Sub-Division-II team, led by XEN Kashif Hussain Qureshi, SDO Muzaffar Hussain Khauwar, Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Mushtaq Ahmed Qureshi, and Nazar Muhammad Memon, conducted the operation with the assistance of Rangers and police from the E-Section police station.

The SEPCO team disconnected illegal power connections and handed over Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Qasim Sonaro, Muhammad Waqas, and Salman Kumboh to the police, who were subsequently arrested and detained at the E-Section police station.

SDO Muzaffar Hussain Khadro told the media that residents of Bagh Hyat Ali Shah owe SEPCO Rs. 30 million in pending electricity bills. Despite repeated reminders, the defaulters continued to ignore the notices, prompting SEPCO authorities to take action with the help of Rangers and police.

Moreover, the SEPCO has recovered Rs. 4 crore in pending electricity bills from various sub-divisions in Sukkur.

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation ceremony at ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation ceremony at the Zayed II Military College ..

11 minutes ago
 RAKEZ kicks off Growth Series 2025 with AI event f ..

RAKEZ kicks off Growth Series 2025 with AI event for small businesses

41 minutes ago
 UAE participates in meetings of Council of Arab Mi ..

UAE participates in meetings of Council of Arab Ministers of Youth, Sports in Ba ..

42 minutes ago
 Multiply Group reported 15% year-on-year EBITDA gr ..

Multiply Group reported 15% year-on-year EBITDA growth

56 minutes ago
 MoEI partners with Shiba Inu to advance digital tr ..

MoEI partners with Shiba Inu to advance digital transformation

57 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs 50-year land lease agreement ..

AD Ports Group signs 50-year land lease agreement with Al Ain Mills for grains s ..

1 hour ago
Thani Al Zeyoudi visits Globalpharma in Dubai

Thani Al Zeyoudi visits Globalpharma in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyol ..

Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyolefins complex in China: CEO

2 hours ago
 International Day of Human Fraternity key to foste ..

International Day of Human Fraternity key to fostering tolerance, coexistence: M ..

2 hours ago
 TRENDS, Egyptian Senate highlight role of AI in sh ..

TRENDS, Egyptian Senate highlight role of AI in shaping future

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED2 billion ‘Therm ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED2 billion ‘Therme Dubai’ project

3 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘ ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘Year of Ocean’

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan