SEPCO Cracks Down On Power Thieves In Sukkur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 05:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) In a major operation, the Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) on Tuesday cracked down on power thieves in the Bagh Hayat Ali Shah area of Sukkur, arresting five individuals and disconnecting illegal connections.
According to SEPCO Spokesperson, the SEPCO Sub-Division-II team, led by XEN Kashif Hussain Qureshi, SDO Muzaffar Hussain Khauwar, Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Mushtaq Ahmed Qureshi, and Nazar Muhammad Memon, conducted the operation with the assistance of Rangers and police from the E-Section police station.
The SEPCO team disconnected illegal power connections and handed over Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Qasim Sonaro, Muhammad Waqas, and Salman Kumboh to the police, who were subsequently arrested and detained at the E-Section police station.
SDO Muzaffar Hussain Khadro told the media that residents of Bagh Hyat Ali Shah owe SEPCO Rs. 30 million in pending electricity bills. Despite repeated reminders, the defaulters continued to ignore the notices, prompting SEPCO authorities to take action with the help of Rangers and police.
Moreover, the SEPCO has recovered Rs. 4 crore in pending electricity bills from various sub-divisions in Sukkur.
