SEPCO Declared Emergency For Recovery & Electricity Thefts Till June

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 04:10 PM

SEPCO declared emergency for recovery & electricity thefts till June

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) An emergency meeting of the DISCO Support Unit was held at Sukkur Head office of SEPCO on Wednesday where attendees was SEPCO CEO Aijaz Ahmed Channa, board of Directors Chairman Lal Bux Pathan, SEPCO Cheif Larkana Shah Muhammad Bajkani, Rangers, and FIA officials.

Key decisions were taken by Distribution Companies (Disco) including crackdown on electricity theft operations will be launched to control power theft, recover pending dues from defaulters, and take action against private electricians involved in illegal activities.

A recovery emergency has been enforced across the SEPCO region until June 2025, announced by Shah Muhammad Bajkani, Superintending Engineer (SE) of SEPCO Larkana.

Talking to APP, he mentioned that strict measures against defaulters would be taken and National Identity Cards of consumers with over PKR 500,000 in pending electricity bills will be blocked. Properties may be seized under the Revenue Act for non-payment.Ban on Transfers/Postings has been imposed on transfers and postings of SEPCO officers.

Shah Muhammad Bajkani, Supridentanting Engineer SEPCO Larkana, reiterated the commitment to ensuring accountability and improving recovery mechanisms.

