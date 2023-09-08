SEPCO disconnects 1200 illegal connections

Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) officials during a large scale crackdown against electricity thieves disconnected 1200 illegal connections in various areas of Sukkur, Khairpur, Nosheroferoz, Shikarpur, Ghotki and other areas on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) officials during a large scale crackdown against electricity thieves disconnected 1200 illegal connections in various areas of Sukkur, Khairpur, Nosheroferoz, Shikarpur, Ghotki and other areas on Friday.

According to a SEPCO spokesperson, on the instructions of the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Saeed Ahmed Dawach SEPCO's teams under the supervision of SDO in their respective areas disconnected direct connections from several houses.

He revealed that about 16 teams were actively engaged in operations against electricity thieves in the region adding that all the direct connections involved in power theft were immediately disconnected and the wires were confiscated.

The SEPCO chief has strongly directed the concerned SDO to take stern action against power theft and impose heavy fines on the consumers involved in the theft, he added.