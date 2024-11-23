SEPCO holds Khulli Kachari for electricity consumers.

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) On the instructions of CEO SEPCO Ijaz Ahmed Channa, an Khulli Kachari was held under the Superintendent Engineer SEPCO Larkana Khalil Ahmad Chandio and Executive Engineer Riaz Hussain Mangi in Jinnah Bagh Sub-division on Saturday for an immediate solution to the problems of electricity consumers.

In which the problems faced by the customers were solved on the spot, SEPCO Jinnah Bagh Sub Division SDO Mansoor Bhutto and other officers were present.

In the open court, problems like over-reading, over-billing, detection, disconnection and new connection faced by more than 200 electricity consumers were reviewed and resolved immediately.

There is no need to visit separate offices and the problems are solved in one place,

The superintendent engineer said that in Larkana district, there is arrears of 15 billion in electricity and an anti-theft campaign is also going on against the defaulters. However, an open court orders are being implemented to solve the legitimate problems of electricity consumers. More people should participate in Khulli Kachari and I assure them electricity problems will be solved on the spot.