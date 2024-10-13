Open Menu

SEPCO Larkana Circle Starts Grand Operation Against Defaulters Of Electricity Theft

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2024 | 06:30 PM

SEPCO Larkana Circle starts grand operation against defaulters of electricity theft

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) SEPCO Larkana Circle has started a grand operation against the defaulters of electricity consumers of 42 billion rupees on Sunday.

As soon as the citizens pulled down the electricity wires, SEPCO has decided to continue the demolition operation until the end of the electricity theft.

In this regard, SEPCO Circle Larkana has started a grand operation under the leadership of Superintendenting Engineer SEPCO Circle Larkana Engineer Shah Muhammad Bajkani and Executive Engineer Riyaz Mangi against the non-paying consumers for the overpayment of 42 billion rupees to electricity consumers.

A grand operation was conducted in Kerman Bagh in which SEPCO personnel cut off hundreds of electrical connections and confiscated electrical wires, during which many citizens removed their wires attached to electric poles.

Talking with Media person Superintendenting Engineer Sepco Circle Larkana, Engineer Shah Mohammad Bajkani said that in Sepco Circle Larkana, 42 billion rupees are owed to non-payers of electricity bills. Apart from disconnecting the cords of the defaulters, more than 16 cases have been registered and SEPCO officials have also taken departmental action against more than 150 of their employees.

He told that the complaints of electricity load are in the areas where electricity is being stolen from the areas where electricity is being overcharged, there is uninterrupted supply of electricity and the grand operation will continue until the end of electricity theft.

Related Topics

Electricity Kerman Larkana Circle Bagh Sunday Media From Southern Electric Power Company Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

18 hours ago
 Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

19 hours ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

20 hours ago
 No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

20 hours ago
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

1 day ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

2 days ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan