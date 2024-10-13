SEPCO Larkana Circle starts grand operation against defaulters of electricity theft

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) SEPCO Larkana Circle has started a grand operation against the defaulters of electricity consumers of 42 billion rupees on Sunday.

As soon as the citizens pulled down the electricity wires, SEPCO has decided to continue the demolition operation until the end of the electricity theft.

In this regard, SEPCO Circle Larkana has started a grand operation under the leadership of Superintendenting Engineer SEPCO Circle Larkana Engineer Shah Muhammad Bajkani and Executive Engineer Riyaz Mangi against the non-paying consumers for the overpayment of 42 billion rupees to electricity consumers.

A grand operation was conducted in Kerman Bagh in which SEPCO personnel cut off hundreds of electrical connections and confiscated electrical wires, during which many citizens removed their wires attached to electric poles.

Talking with Media person Superintendenting Engineer Sepco Circle Larkana, Engineer Shah Mohammad Bajkani said that in Sepco Circle Larkana, 42 billion rupees are owed to non-payers of electricity bills. Apart from disconnecting the cords of the defaulters, more than 16 cases have been registered and SEPCO officials have also taken departmental action against more than 150 of their employees.

He told that the complaints of electricity load are in the areas where electricity is being stolen from the areas where electricity is being overcharged, there is uninterrupted supply of electricity and the grand operation will continue until the end of electricity theft.