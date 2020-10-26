UrduPoint.com
SEPCO Launches Anti-theft Drive

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 03:02 PM

The Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO) has launched an anti-theft drive against the power thieves and defaulters, as 12 FIRs were registered against the alleged culprits and Rs65 million was recovered from the defaulters, said a release here on Monday

The company has launched the operation against the power thieves with zero tolerance to achieve targets. The grievances of the consumers should be addressed timely regarding incorrect meter reading, detection or excess billing and faulty electric meters.

