SEPCO launches crackdown on electricity thieves

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) on Thursday has initiated a crackdown on electricity thieves and defaulters in the Sukkur region, following instructions from the government.

A meeting was convened by Director FIA Abdul Hameed Bhutto and CEO SEPCO Aijaz Ahmed Channa to oversee the effort, reviewing the current recovery status and targets.

CEO Aijaz Ahmed Channa emphasized the importance of a zero-tolerance strategy against electricity theft, instructing officers to take indiscriminate actions against thieves and defaulters. The goal is to discourage electricity theft and hold accountable any officers or officials who fail to prevent it.

This move is part of a broader effort to address electricity theft and defaulters in the region, with the FIA providing full support to control theft and recover from defaulters.