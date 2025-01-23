SEPCO Launches Crackdown On Electricity Thieves
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2025 | 03:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) on Thursday has initiated a crackdown on electricity thieves and defaulters in the Sukkur region, following instructions from the government.
A meeting was convened by Director FIA Abdul Hameed Bhutto and CEO SEPCO Aijaz Ahmed Channa to oversee the effort, reviewing the current recovery status and targets.
CEO Aijaz Ahmed Channa emphasized the importance of a zero-tolerance strategy against electricity theft, instructing officers to take indiscriminate actions against thieves and defaulters. The goal is to discourage electricity theft and hold accountable any officers or officials who fail to prevent it.
This move is part of a broader effort to address electricity theft and defaulters in the region, with the FIA providing full support to control theft and recover from defaulters.
Recent Stories
Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with Lebanese Ambassador
1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitration Week
Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ceremony
Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Report
ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity at Shah oil field enabled by AI
Global leaders call for action on AI, climate crisis at Davos 2025
Fifth Purebred Arabian Horse Race concludes in Al Dhafra
M42 unveils new operating structure to drive innovation in global healthcare
‘NAFIS’ supports registration process of 71,510 Emiratis in private sector: ..
Abu Dhabi Global Health Week to take place on April 15
GCAA achieves 7 awards at Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards
Abdullah bin Zayed, US Secretary of State discuss strategic relations over phone
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four killed in bus-motorcycle collision7 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Marathon 2025 to kick off on January 267 minutes ago
-
Pink Bus Service gets thumbs up from civil society7 minutes ago
-
Eight power pilferers nabbed red-handed in DI Khan7 minutes ago
-
UOP, Social Welfare Directorate forge partnership to address social issues7 minutes ago
-
SEPCO launches crackdown on electricity thieves8 minutes ago
-
Each penny of national exchequer sacred trust of people: Chairman DDAC Hangu8 minutes ago
-
Factory involved in supplying smuggled Iranian petrol sealed17 minutes ago
-
USKT students visit SIAL18 minutes ago
-
Review meeting regarding encroachments held27 minutes ago
-
Work pace on Trauma centre reviewed28 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts first aid, fire safety training for police personnel28 minutes ago