UrduPoint.com

SEPCO Recovery Campaign Full Swing In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2023 | 08:42 PM

SEPCO recovery campaign full swing in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Disconnection and Recovery campaign was in full swing throughout Sukkur on Tuesday as power supply connections of a number of power thieves were disconnected and huge recovery was made from the defaulters.

SEPCO recovery teams disconnected power supply to different areas of the Sukkur due to non-payment of SEPCO dues.

Similarly, SDO sub division Rohri team checked several locations and nabbed two persons using direct hooks from line.

The SEPCO management asked defaulters if they did not paid the arrears and current dues, strict legal action will also be initiated against them. They were also directed to make payment of their outstanding dues otherwise their power supply will be disconnected.

