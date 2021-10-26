SEPCO removes 50 illegal electricity connections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO) on Tuesday removed more than 50 illegal electricity connections in a crackdown against power thieves.

During the operation, the officials recommended issuing a detection bill to the power thieves.

They also recommended severe punishment to the meter reader of SEPCO Khairpur, Anwar Ali Ujjain, besides ordering line superintendents Khalid Dino Simang and Asif Ali Shah to report to SEPCO headquarters, Sukkur.