SEPCO Removes Direct Hooks And Recovery Of Arrears In Shikarpur, Jaccobabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2023 | 08:06 PM

SEPCO removes direct hooks and recovery of arrears in Shikarpur, Jaccobabad

The task forces of Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) on Thursday conducted raids against 'Kunda' mafia in the different areas of the Shikarpur and Jaccobabad districts, removed direct hooks, issued warnings, and registered cases against those involved in power pilferage

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The task forces of Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) on Thursday conducted raids against 'Kunda' mafia in the different areas of the Shikarpur and Jaccobabad districts, removed direct hooks, issued warnings, and registered cases against those involved in power pilferage.

According to the details, the concerned SDOs along with other officials of the SEPCO conducted an operation in different areas.

On the instructions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Muhammad Saeed Dawach under the supervision of SDOs , the SEPCO team carried out a grand operation in Shikarpur and Jaccobabad for removing of direct hooks and recovery of arrears.

