SEPCO set up crisis management cell

The Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO) on Thursday has setup a Crisis Management Cell at SEPCO office here to deal with emergency situation during 6th, 9th and 10th of Muharram-ul-Harram

According to SEPCO Spokesman here, it has been decided that no load shedding would be carried out on feeders where Imambargahs are located or on routes of mourning processions.

Those feeders where cases of power theft are less and recovery is excellent would also be exempted from load-shedding in these days.

All necessary arrangements have been made to keep the power supply smooth during Muharrum and that necessary equipments were provided to all SEPCO Sub Divisions offices and complaint centres for prompt tackling of emergency situation.