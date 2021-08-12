SEPCO set up 'Crisis Management Cell' to meet any untoward situation during Muharram

Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO) has set up a 'Crisis Management Cell' at SEPCO chief office with a task to deal with any emergency specially during 6th, 9th and 10th of Muharram-ul-Harram

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO) has set up a 'Crisis Management Cell' at SEPCO chief office with a task to deal with any emergency specially during 6th, 9th and 10th of Muharram-ul-Harram.

According to SEPCO spokesman, it has been decided that no load-shedding would be carried out on feeders where Imam Bargahs are located or on routes of mourning processions.

Those feeders where cases of power theft are less and recovery is excellent would also be exempted from load-shedding in these days.

All necessary arrangements have been made to keep the power supply smooth during Muharrum and that necessary equipments were provided to all SEPCO Sub Divisions offices and complaint centers for prompt action to tackle the emergency like situation.