SEPCO steps to increase its revenue:SE,SEPCO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Superintendent Engineer (SE), Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO), Sukkur Circle, Manzoor Hussain Soomri has said that the company is taking all necessary steps to increase its revenue by reducing illegal use of power and improving bill collection

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Superintendent Engineer (SE), Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO), Sukkur Circle, Manzoor Hussain Soomri has said that the company is taking all necessary steps to increase its revenue by reducing illegal use of power and improving bill collection.

Talking to different delegations at his office here on Monday, he said that "We have eliminated 'Kundas' and extended punishments to culprits under the electricity act.

The punishments include fine or imprisonment of up to 3 years or both. Furthermore, the company also encouraging active involvement of local police, he added.