SEPCO Suspends 3 Officers, 2 Employees Over Power Theft
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 06:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) In a crackdown on power theft, the Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Aijaz Channa on Thursday has suspended three officers and two employees found involved in the practice.
According to SEPCO spokesperson, the suspensions were made due to the employees' involvement in power theft and their failure to control the menace.
The move aims to curb power theft and ensure transparency within the organization.
