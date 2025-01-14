SEPCO takes disciplinary action against 36 officials over power theft

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) In a crackdown on power theft, the Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) has taken disciplinary action against 36 officials, including eight officers and 28 employees.

The action was taken due to their failure to control power theft in their respective areas.

According to the SEPCO Spokesperson, the officers who faced action include three executive engineers, four SDOs, and one assistant manager. The executive engineers who were penalized include Kashif Gulzar Shaikh, former executive engineer of the Ranipur division, Zulfiqar Ali Kalhoro, former executive engineer of the Ghotki division, and Nizamuddin Pirzada, former executive engineer of Mirpur Mathelo division.

They were suspended and directed to report to the SEPCO headquarters in Sukkur. They have been penalized with a two-stage reduction in their time scale for two years.

Similarly, four SDOs and one assistant manager also faced disciplinary action.

They include Israr Ahmed Bachkani, former SDO of Khairpur, Syed Waqar Ahmed Shah, former SDO of Piryalo, Abdul Ghaffar Junejo, former SDO of Chundiko, Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh, former SDO of Kot Diji, and Jameel Ahmed Channa, former assistant manager. Israr Ahmed Bachkani, Syed Waqar Ahmed Shah, Abdul Ghaffar Junejo, and Jameel Ahmed Channa have been demoted to lower posts, while Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh has been compulsorily retired from service.

In addition to these officers, 28 employees also faced disciplinary action. Five employees, including LS-I, LS-II, Line Man-II, and ALM, have been compulsorily retired, while 23 employees have been penalized with various punishments.

SEPCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Ijaz Ahmed Channa warned that if officials fail to control power theft, disciplinary action will be taken against them according to the law.