SEPCO Takes Disciplinary Action Against 36 Officials Over Power Theft
Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) In a crackdown on power theft, the Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) has taken disciplinary action against 36 officials, including eight officers and 28 employees.
The action was taken due to their failure to control power theft in their respective areas.
According to the SEPCO Spokesperson, the officers who faced action include three executive engineers, four SDOs, and one assistant manager. The executive engineers who were penalized include Kashif Gulzar Shaikh, former executive engineer of the Ranipur division, Zulfiqar Ali Kalhoro, former executive engineer of the Ghotki division, and Nizamuddin Pirzada, former executive engineer of Mirpur Mathelo division.
They were suspended and directed to report to the SEPCO headquarters in Sukkur. They have been penalized with a two-stage reduction in their time scale for two years.
Similarly, four SDOs and one assistant manager also faced disciplinary action.
They include Israr Ahmed Bachkani, former SDO of Khairpur, Syed Waqar Ahmed Shah, former SDO of Piryalo, Abdul Ghaffar Junejo, former SDO of Chundiko, Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh, former SDO of Kot Diji, and Jameel Ahmed Channa, former assistant manager. Israr Ahmed Bachkani, Syed Waqar Ahmed Shah, Abdul Ghaffar Junejo, and Jameel Ahmed Channa have been demoted to lower posts, while Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh has been compulsorily retired from service.
In addition to these officers, 28 employees also faced disciplinary action. Five employees, including LS-I, LS-II, Line Man-II, and ALM, have been compulsorily retired, while 23 employees have been penalized with various punishments.
SEPCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Ijaz Ahmed Channa warned that if officials fail to control power theft, disciplinary action will be taken against them according to the law.
Recent Stories
MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Kuwait
18% sales tax applicable on local cotton and thread and imported cotton and thre ..
Registrations for ‘One Million Prompters’ initiative open
WGS launches knowledge partnerships with ShineWing, K2 Ntelligence Ventures
HBL PSL 10: Several big names from cricketing world left out of draft
UAE, Uruguay to join forces in clean energy, climate action
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2025
Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, Tsunami warning issued
Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finland diplomatic ties
EPAA plants 11,600 mangrove trees in Khor Kalba
Latifa bint Mohammed awards UK’s Simon Squibb with ‘One Billion Award’ at ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SEPCO takes disciplinary action against 36 officials over power theft3 minutes ago
-
DPO reviews recruitment process13 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three bike lifters with two stolen motorcycles22 minutes ago
-
SCCI, DBA join hands for peace, development23 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 167 properties on illegal commercial use23 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 37 kg drugs in four operations33 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Nawaf Salam on election as Lebanon PM43 minutes ago
-
Shehzad Roy acknowledges govt's efforts on women education2 hours ago
-
Webinar on Popularizing Mathematics and Science to be held on Jan 152 hours ago
-
Renowned Urdu poet Hafeez Jalandhari remembered2 hours ago
-
Factory sealed for manufacturing plastic bags3 hours ago
-
President, PM laud security forces for killing eight terrorists in KP operations3 hours ago