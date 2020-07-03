SEPCO to listen online complaints on July 5

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO) Chief Muhammad Saleem along with his team will hold an e-court on SEPCO Facebook page on Sunday (July 05) and to hear online complaints.

The SEs of all the circles will also be online during the e-court.

The holding of e-courts has been started on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Power Ministry. These e-courts aim to resolve consumers' complaints at their doorsteps.

All the SEs have also been directed to hold e-courts on monthly basis.