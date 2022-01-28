UrduPoint.com

SEPCO To Set Up The Vigilance Cells; Says SE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2022 | 07:22 PM

Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO) will set up the vigilance cells to monitor the performance of its power sector officers, said Superintendent Engineer (SE), SEPCO, Manzoor Soomro here on Friday

By the directives of competent authorities, SEPCO engineers would pay the surprise visits in their respective areas and open courts would be conducted in their jurisdiction to bring address the grievances of consumers.

By the directives of competent authorities, SEPCO engineers would pay the surprise visits in their respective areas and open courts would be conducted in their jurisdiction to bring address the grievances of consumers.

He said that 'Kunda' culture have been complete eliminated from the SEPCO and public problems are being resolved at their doorsteps.

He said that SEPCO chief monitor action on complaints submitted by the consumers through the boxes which he had asked the SDOs to place in various offices.

The consumers will see prompt action on their complaints, he added.

