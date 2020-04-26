UrduPoint.com
SEPCO To Smooth Flow Of Electricity In Ramazan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 05:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :The Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO) has constituted special mobile teams to ensure smooth and uninterrupted flow of power supply during Sehri and Afteri in the region.

SEPCO, Chief Executive, Salim Gujjar told APP on Sunday that all Superintendent Engineers (SEs), Xens and SDOs posted in Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Noshehroferoze, Khairpur and other districts have been directed to deploy special staff at all sub-divisions to check promptly to any power failure complaints during Ramazan and COVID-19.

