SEPCO urges conserve energy to overcome shortage problem

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :The Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) here Thursday appealed the consumers to conserve energy to ensure uninterrupted power supply to them during Sehr and Iftari time in the Holy month of Ramzan.

Spokesman of SEPCO has requested public for energy conservation to overcome load shedding in Ramazan especially during Sehri, Iftari and Taraveeh prayer as per the directions of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SEPCO, Saeed Ahmed Dawach.

He said SEPCO was trying its level best to avoid load shedding during Sehri, Iftari and Taraveeh in the region, adding that SEPCO has requested its customers to conserve maximum energy to overcome the energy shortage problem.