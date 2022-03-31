UrduPoint.com

SEPCO Urges Conserve Energy To Overcome Shortage Problem

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2022 | 07:29 PM

SEPCO urges conserve energy to overcome shortage problem

The Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) here Thursday appealed the consumers to conserve energy to ensure uninterrupted power supply to them during Sehr and Iftari time in the Holy month of Ramzan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :The Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) here Thursday appealed the consumers to conserve energy to ensure uninterrupted power supply to them during Sehr and Iftari time in the Holy month of Ramzan.

Spokesman of SEPCO has requested public for energy conservation to overcome load shedding in Ramazan especially during Sehri, Iftari and Taraveeh prayer as per the directions of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SEPCO, Saeed Ahmed Dawach.

He said SEPCO was trying its level best to avoid load shedding during Sehri, Iftari and Taraveeh in the region, adding that SEPCO has requested its customers to conserve maximum energy to overcome the energy shortage problem.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Shortage Company Sukkur Prayer Best Southern Electric Power Company Limited

Recent Stories

Prices of edible have fixed: DC Khairpur

Prices of edible have fixed: DC Khairpur

58 seconds ago
 PTI united under PM Imran Khan leadership: Buzdar

PTI united under PM Imran Khan leadership: Buzdar

1 minute ago
 Italian investors visit Peshawar Museum, witness a ..

Italian investors visit Peshawar Museum, witness artifacts of Ghandhara period

1 minute ago
 Gurudwara Chowa Sahib made functional after 75 yea ..

Gurudwara Chowa Sahib made functional after 75 years

1 minute ago
 JKLC revamped under new name: AJK govt

JKLC revamped under new name: AJK govt

4 minutes ago
 Passing-out parade of 800 recruits at Police Train ..

Passing-out parade of 800 recruits at Police Training College Sihala

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.