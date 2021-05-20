SEPCO workers held a protest rally against Israeli aggression

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEPCO workers held a protest rally under All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA here on Thursday to condemn Israel's brutalities.

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :SEPCO workers held a protest rally under All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA here on Thursday to condemn Israel's brutalities.

The rally was addressed by workers's Chairman, Shujja Ghumro, Arshad Indhar, Abdul Malik, who urged all Muslim countries and freedom loving nations of the world to condemn brutalities of Israel and urged the United Nations to convene General Assembly session to help stop genocide and atrocities on innocent Palestinians and get implemented UN resolutions for establishing independent Palestine state.