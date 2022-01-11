UrduPoint.com

SEPCO's Recovery Campaign In Full Swing In Sukkur

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2022 | 05:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :SEPCO's disconnection and recovery campaign is continuing in full swing in Sukkur as power supply connections of a number of power thieves were disconnected and huge recover was made from the defaulters.

Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) recovery teams on Tuesday disconnected power supply to 12 areas of the city due to nonpayment of SEPCO dues.

According to SEPCO Spokesperson, on the directives by CEO SEPCO Saeed Ahmed Dawach, that SEPCO team checked several locations , Minara road, station road, Ghareeb Abad, Military road, Barrage Colony and nabbed two persons are using direct hooks from line.

They asked the defaulters if they did not paid the arrears and current dues, strict legal action will also be initiated against them. Other defaulters are also directed to make payment of their outstanding dues otherwise their power supply will be disconnected without further notice.

