SEPMA 2020 Digital Awards Reveals Public Voting Categories

Shaan-e-Pakistan announces nomination voting for the 2nd Shaan-e-Pakistan Music Achievements Awards (SEPMA) are now live

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th June, 2020) Shaan-e-Pakistan announces nomination voting for the 2nd Shaan-e-Pakistan Music Achievements Awards (SEPMA) are now live. The award show and the events leading up-to it have shifted online, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The show, led by Huma Nassr has brought musicians of all genres together, providing them with the opportunity to be heard on a global scale.

After SEPMA 2019, this year the team pledges to do the same without being held back by physical boundaries, curating a digitally executed endeavour like no other.

The music categories for the 2020 SEPMA Awards are as follows:

• Best Traditional music

• Best Sufi music

• Best Pop music

• Best Indie music

• Best Hip Hop

• Best Rock music

• Best EDM music

• Best Jingle

• Individual musicians

The SEPMA team uses an international software to help slot in nominations in each of the categories. The process upholds the values of being unbiased, professional and merit based. After extensive research and scrutiny by the by CEO, Huma Nassr along with the core SEPMA team that factors in popular public opinion plus submissions and decides on the 10 -15 possible nominees for each category. Then nominees will be divided into pairs, and go up against each other for further short-listing.

These submissions are then presented to an expert panel of judges who some of the greatest pioneers, legends and maestros of the Pakistani music industry. After much deliberation, two final nominees will be shortlisted for the final round.

The final round of voting will be between two finalists, and the winner for this round will be revealed during the SEPMA Award ceremony set to take place later this year.

In addition, there are also 4 public voting categories as follows:

• Best Male Playback

• Best Female Playback

• Best Song

• Best OST

Public voting opens on the 28th of June and will end on the 1st of August 2020.

The events, both online and on ground, would not be possible without the immense support of Irfan Pardesi, CEO Zee Foundation who has been the main promoter of the event in the previous editions and recognizes Nassr’s vision.

Among the main strategic partners supporting Shaan-e-Pakistan with gusto are Malka Foods and HEMANI, Poet Amir Qureshi, NOVA Color, Social Squad headed by CEO Fahd and Aisha, Koel Gallery by Noorjehan and Aqeel Bilgrami, Ahsan Khaliq - CEO of Saad Ahsan Immigration Law Firm and Umer Hussein - Owner of Sweet Tooth. As well as, EMI Pakistan, the Music Label as our supporter for this venture and Irtiqa Hassan as our Aesthetics Partner!