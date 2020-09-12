UrduPoint.com
Sepoy Embraces Martyrdom After IED Explosion In NW

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 11:59 PM

Sepoy embraces martyrdom after IED explosion in NW

A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near security forces check post on Road Boya- Miranshah in Northwazirstan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near security forces check post on Road Boya- Miranshah in Northwazirstan.

Sepoy Sajid, age 33 years embraced shahadat during the explosion, said an ISPR press release.

The security forces had cordoned the area for clearance operation.

More Stories From Pakistan

