Sepoy embraces martyrdom after IED explosion in NW ..

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near security forces check post on Road Boya- Miranshah in Northwazirstan.

Sepoy Sajid, age 33 years embraced shahadat during the explosion, said an ISPR press release.

The security forces had cordoned the area for clearance operation.