Sepoy Embraces Martyrdom Amid Indian Forces' Unprovoked Fire

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 05:37 PM

Sepoy embraces martyrdom amid Indian forces' unprovoked fire

A sepoy of Pakistan Army on Tuesday embraced martyrdom (shahadat) in a response to unprovoked firing of Indian forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :A sepoy of Pakistan Army on Tuesday embraced martyrdom (shahadat) in a response to unprovoked firing of Indian forces.

Indian Army troops had resorted to unprovoked fire in Shahkot Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) with heavy weapons, an Inter Services of Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

Pakistan Army responded effectively to the Indian forces fire and targeted the post that initiated fire, inflicted heavy losses on enemy in terms of men and material.

During exchange of fire, one brave soldier Sepoy Wajid Ali, age 20-year, resident of District Dadu, valiantly responding to Indian ceasefire violation embraced shahadat.

