Sepoy Embraces Shahadat, Two Women Injured In Ceasefire Violation By Indian Troops Along LOC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 01:51 PM

Sepoy embraces shahadat, two women injured in ceasefire violation by Indian troops along LOC

Indain Army troops on Thursday violated ceasefire in Baroh and Chirikot sectors along the Line of Control (LOC) resultantly causing shahadat to Sepoy Naimat Wali while injuring two women in Serian village

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Indain Army troops on Thursday violated ceasefire in Baroh and Chirikot sectors along the Line of Control (LOC) resultantly causing shahadat to Sepoy Naimat Wali while injuring two women in Serian village.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), "Pakistan Army troops targeted Indian Army posts in response.

"Post substantially damaged. Reports of casualties to Indian troops."

