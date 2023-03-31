Sepoy Irshad Ullah Shaheed laid to rest with full military honour

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers) of Sepoy Irshad Ullah Shaheed was offered at District Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and later was laid to rest with full military honour.

Sepoy Irshad Ullah embraced martyrdom while fighting bravely during an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces' troops in the general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

It added that senior serving and retired officers, soldiers, relatives, and a large number of people attended the funeral.

"Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resilient against terrorism and reaffirm the resolve to eradicate this menace of terrorism at all costs," the ISPR said.