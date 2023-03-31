UrduPoint.com

Sepoy Irshad Ullah Shaheed Laid To Rest With Full Military Honour

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Sepoy Irshad Ullah Shaheed laid to rest with full military honour

The Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers) of Sepoy Irshad Ullah Shaheed was offered at District Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and later was laid to rest with full military honour

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers) of Sepoy Irshad Ullah Shaheed was offered at District Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and later was laid to rest with full military honour.

Sepoy Irshad Ullah embraced martyrdom while fighting bravely during an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces' troops in the general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

It added that senior serving and retired officers, soldiers, relatives, and a large number of people attended the funeral.

"Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resilient against terrorism and reaffirm the resolve to eradicate this menace of terrorism at all costs," the ISPR said.

Related Topics

Pakistan North Waziristan Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Exchange ISPR Karak All

Recent Stories

IG Sindh for short courses to increase capacities ..

IG Sindh for short courses to increase capacities of IOs

38 seconds ago
 Imran solely responsible for all crises in country ..

Imran solely responsible for all crises in country: Rana Sanaullah

40 seconds ago
 Serbian President Says Trump Indictment Will Furth ..

Serbian President Says Trump Indictment Will Further Destabilize Political Situa ..

42 seconds ago
 Karachi Mourns 12 Victims of Deadly Stampede at Ra ..

Karachi Mourns 12 Victims of Deadly Stampede at Ramadan Charity Distribution

26 minutes ago
 Sania Mirza slays in stunning fern-green suit

Sania Mirza slays in stunning fern-green suit

31 minutes ago
 Assistant Commissioner seals illegal oil warehouse ..

Assistant Commissioner seals illegal oil warehouse in Quetta

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.