Sepoy Martyred In Bannu IED Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Sepoy martyred in Bannu IED blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :A soldier of the Pakistan Army on Monday embraced martyrdom as an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in general area Jani Khel of Bannu district.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Gul Sher (age 24 years, resident of Khyber district).

It added that the sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area.

